Kevin Love injury update: Cavaliers star could make return to lineup on Friday after 50-game absence

The Cleveland Cavaliers has only racked up 11 wins throughout the 2018-19 season and been hit by the injury bug quite a bit.

It hasn't helped matters that star forward Kevin Love has been limited to just four games due to a toe injury. However, according to head coach Larry Drew, Love is currently listed as a game-time decision for Friday's game against the Washington Wizards (7 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension) and could be set to make his return to the lineup.

Per Coach Drew at shootaround in DC, @quese is available and might play tonight, @Goodknight11 will not play and @kevinlove is a game-time decision. — Joe Gabriele (@CavsJoeG) February 8, 2019

Love hasn't played since Oct. 24 when he scored 14 points and secured 11 rebounds against the Brooklyn Nets. Prior to the injury, Love put together averages of 19.0 points, 13.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting just 32.3 percent from the field. Even while dealing with the injury, Love registered a double-double in three of the four regular-season games that he participated in.

Love also dealt with his fair share of injuries last season when LeBron James was still around. The veteran forward played in only 59 games throughout the 2017-18 season as he dealt with a hand injury that caused him to miss 22 consecutive games from late January to mid-March.

When he was in the lineup, Love still proved to be very efficient from the perimeter and was a huge part of Cleveland's success throughout its postseason run. He was also forced to miss the final two games of the Eastern Conference finals because of a concussion that he suffered when colliding with Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics.

The Cavaliers have also seen Larry Nance Jr. and Tristan Thompson miss significant stretches this season, so the team's frontcourt hasn't exactly had a clean bill of health. Thompson is still dealing with a sore left foot and has yet to cleared for full-contact in practice.