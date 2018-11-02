Kevin Love injury update: Cavs star has toe surgery and will be re-evaluated in six weeks, per report

The Cleveland Cavaliers have gotten off to a rough start in the early portion of the regular season. It doesn't appear as though things will get better anytime soon.

According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, Love had surgery on his left toe and will be re-evaluated in six weeks to determine how long he will be out of the lineup.

Vardon also reported that Love met with foot surgeon Dr. Martin O'Malley, who performed surgery on Kevin Durant's foot four seasons ago. The Cavaliers also confirmed the news that the surgery has been successfully performed. Love had been dealing with the toe injury since the preseason and it was an issue that persisted.

Earlier this week, the Cavaliers prepared themselves for the possibility that Love would be out of the lineup for an extended period. Love hasn't appeared on the court since Oct. 24 when Cleveland took on the Brooklyn Nets. In that game, the All-Star forward scored 14 points on 4-of-9 shooting while also securing 11 rebounds and dishing out a pair of assists in 29 minutes. Love has missed the team's last four games as he dealt with the toe injury.

Prior to the injury, Love put together averages of 19.0 points, 13.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting just 32.3 percent from the field. Even with dealing with the injury, Love registered a double-double in three of the four regular-season games that he participated in.

The Cavaliers have gotten off to a less-than-stellar start during the first eight games of the regular season. Cleveland has only registered one win, which came in a 133-111 triumph over the Atlanta Hawks earlier this week. Without Love in the lineup, the team has leaned on guards Rodney Hood and Collin Sexton to help carry the scoring load.

Love also dealt with his fair share of injuries last season when LeBron James was still around. The veteran forward played in only 59 games throughout the 2017-18 season as he dealt with a hand injury that caused him to miss 22 consecutive games from late January to mid-March. When he was in the lineup, Love still proved to be very efficient from the perimeter and was a huge part of Cleveland's success throughout its postseason run. He was also forced to miss the final two games of the Eastern Conference finals because of a concussion that he suffered when colliding with Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics.

Now Love will focus on trying to get as close to 100 percent as possible. It's certainly safe to say that the Cavaliers will need every bit of his scoring ability this season.