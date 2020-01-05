Kevin Love reportedly erupts at Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman amid team's struggles
Kevin Love is not happy in Cleveland, but the Cavaliers haven't found a trade for him yet
Kevin Love's desire for a trade to a title contender has been known for a while. The five-time All-Star has no place in an organization that isn't interested in winning at the moment, but to this point, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been unable to find him a new home. Tensions are wearing thin in Cleveland, though, as Love's frustrations are becoming more and more apparent.
On Saturday, Love erupted at Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Love reportedly screamed at Altman in front of teammates, Cavs coaches and other front office personnel. This was reportedly not the first argument between Love and Altman, though, as Altman threatened to fine Love last season according to Charania. His response? "Go ahead. I have plenty of money."
Love's displeasure has been fairly obvious for weeks now. His on-court demeanor gives it away. Tonight's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder is a perfect example of the sort of body language and behavior Love has been exhibiting of late.
On Sunday, he posted the following on Instagram, which makes his feelings on his current situation quite clear.
Two days later, on New Years Eve, Love was reportedly fined $1,000 for an outburst on the Cleveland bench. Similarly to the video above, Love was apparently upset with the selfish way in which Cleveland's first-unit was playing. He disagreed with the fine, which likely contributed to Saturday's incident.
At this point, Cleveland would probably be thrilled to trade Love, but finding a market for him will be difficult. He has three years remaining on his contract after this season and is due about $90 million after his $28.9 million salary this season. Also, given his age (31) and injury history (extensive), few teams seem eager to bring him in even considering his upside.
For now, that likely means that Love will have to resolve his issues with Cleveland. A trade may come eventually, but none seems imminent, and issues like this aren't going to help matters.
