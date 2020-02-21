Kevin Love trade rumors: Blazers reportedly offered Hassan Whiteside, Kent Bazemore for Cavaliers star

The Cleveland Cavaliers acquired Andre Drummond in a salary dump before the Feb. 6 trade deadline, and it sounds like the offers on the table for their own highly paid former All-Star were similar. Big man Kevin Love, who is making $28.9 million this year and has three years and $91.5 million remaining on his contract, was widely known to be available. And that contract was widely considered onerous.

According to Jason Lloyd of The Athletic, the Portland Trail Blazers were willing to take on all that money, as long as they didn't have to give up any picks or players who they considered part of their future: They offered wing Kent Bazemore and center Hassan Whiteside to the Cavaliers, who declined because they were seeking a first-round pick.

Bazemore and Whiteside are on expiring contracts. The Blazers ended up trading Bazemore to the Sacramento Kings in a move that brought them Trevor Ariza and reduced their luxury-tax bill. Most potential trade partners reportedly told Cleveland that, rather than giving up a pick for the privilege of acquiring Love, they expected the Cavs to include some kind of sweetener as compensation for doing so.

All of this sounds weird because Love is still a productive player. He is averaging 17.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists, and his 60.2 percent true shooting percentage is the second-highest mark of his career. He has defensive limitations, sure, but if not for the contract he would have been a sought-after trade target.

