Kevin Love's controversial exit from Cavs game was reportedly result of panic attack

Before the Cleveland Cavaliers blew up their team in advance of February's trade deadline, locker room tensions had reached an all-time high.

One of the most high-profile conflicts came after the Cavs' 148-124 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, in which Kevin Love left the arena before the end of the game after playing just three minutes, citing illness. The Cavs held a heated team meeting after the loss in which several players reportedly accused Love of faking the illness, and another report indicated that Isaiah Thomas was the leader in questioning Love's motivation.

Now we may finally have the real reason why Love exited the game.

On the same day that Love opened up about having panic attacks in a Players' Tribune piece, ESPN reported that was the exact reason that Love left the Thunder game. Via ESPN:

Sources familiar with the meeting told ESPN's Dave McMenamin that Love disclosed to his teammates that he had suffered another panic attack during the loss to the Thunder. Love did not address the January panic attack or the team's reaction in his Players' Tribune piece.

Love's piece followed a Toronto Star interview in which Raptors All-Star DeMar DeRozan spoke about his lifelong bouts with depression. In a recent interview with SB Nation, NBPA executive director Michele Roberts said the league is devoting resources to a mental-wellness program.

"We've been naive -- I'm being kind when I say naive -- in thinking that we didn't have to address and make sure that we were giving as much attention to our players' mental wellness, as we were their physical," Roberts said. "We're working on it. But it's a shame that this hasn't been given attention a long, long time ago."