Kevon Looney injury update: Warriors big man out indefinitely after suffering fractured collarbone, per report
Looney took a tough fall during Game 2 and did not return to the game
The Golden State Warriors' injury list keeps growing. Late Monday night, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that an MRI revealed big man Kevon Looney has suffered a fractured collarbone and will be out indefinitely.
Mid-way through the first quarter of Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night, Looney took a nasty fall after trying to defend a Kawhi Leonard drive. The Toronto Raptors star put his shoulder down and went right through Looney, who spun around in mid-air and landed awkwardly on his back and shoulder.
Looney continued playing for a short time after the incident, but left the game for good after the first quarter. He underwent X-rays that came back clean, and said after the game that he was hopeful he would be able to play in Game 3 on Wednesday night. Now, however, that will not be possible.
In addition, the Warriors lost Klay Thompson to a hamstring strain late in Game 2, and are already operating without Kevin Durant. They expect to have Thompson and Durant back at some point during the series, though it's still not clear whether either or both of them will be able to play in Game 3.
Though Looney may not be a household name, he's an important part of the Warriors' rotation, and this is a tough loss for the two-time defending champs. Looney has a nice chemistry with Draymond Green, with the pair often connecting for lobs, and he is a versatile defender on the other end of the floor.
Without him, the Warriors will be forced to either play Andrew Bogut more, or spend a larger portion of the game going small -- something that will be much easier once Durant returns.
