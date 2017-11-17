KG on his time in Brooklyn: “a year-and-a-half of a good experience”

Kevin Garnett, unlike his former teammate Paul Pierce, liked his time with the Brooklyn Nets, calling it “a year-and-a-half of a good experience.”

In an interview with Marv Albert during Thursday night’s telecast on TNT he provided his thoughts on the Celtics and their success thus far ... as well as the 2013 trade that has provided the Celtics with so many benefits and left the Nets with a rebuild that extends out into uncertain territory.

According to Celtics Wire, which transcribed the interview, KG talked about the build-up to the trade and his experience in Brooklyn...

“I think the time that we were all in Boston had served its time,” Garnett said after recalling that his approval was needed for the trade. “We were all moving. I think Ray [Allen] went to Miami the previous year. Paul [Pierce] and I and [Rajon] Rondo—we all knew that at some point, we were all gonna go to different places. “I had family in New York at the time, and it just seemed like it was perfect for me,” he added. “It was a good opportunity for me. Brooklyn was a year-and-a-half of a good experience. New York is never a dull moment, it was good for me, it was good for my family and it worked out.”

Garnett also talked about how the Celtics have surprised even him.

“I did not see this coming, if I’m being honest,” Garnett said during the game’s second quarter. “I thought that [the Celtics] would rally around [Gordon] Hayward’s injury and be better, but not like this.”

Of course, the Celtics are being led by Kyrie Irving, obtained in an off season trade that included the Nets 2018 pick and two players already taken with Nets picks, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

Garnett was traded to the Timberwolves at the 2015 trade deadline for Thaddeus Young who the Nets in turn traded to the Pacers for their 2016 first round pick, Caris LeVert, and a second round pick in this year’s draft.