Khris Middleton free agency update: All-Star forward to stay with Bucks on five-year, $178M deal, per report

The Milwaukee Bucks are fresh off their best season in two decades, and it seems they're willing to pay to keep the team together.

According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bucks are expected to come to an agreement with Khris Middleton on a five-year, $178 million deal to keep the All-Star in Milwaukee. Per Wojnarowski's report, the final year of the deal will include a player option.

Middleton is coming off another strong season, during which he averaged over 18 points, six rebounds and four assists, while shooting just under 38 percent from 3, and made the first All-Star Game of his career. But for as good as Middleton is, there's no doubt that this -- the richest contract ever signed by a second-round draft pick -- is a bit of an overpay by the Bucks.

Because of that, there will be those who dislike the deal, and perhaps not unfairly. Middleton can be streaky and disappeared at times during the playoffs when the Bucks needed his scoring ability the most. In any other situation, giving him that much money would probably not be wise. For the Bucks, however, it was a no-brainer.

For one, given their cap situation they were not going to be able to sign anyone even close to Middleton's level. Yes, he has his faults, but he's a versatile forward who can take on tough defensive matchups, shoots the 3 well and can create his own shot. Second, the Bucks are coming off their best season since the Ray Allen era and were just two wins away from their first Finals appearance since 1974. Letting the second-best player from that team walk for nothing would be a worse mistake than overpaying to keep him, especially considering how wide open the title race will be next season. The Bucks have a chance to contend once again, but not if they let Middleton go.

Speaking of contention, being in the hunt for a championship may be their only way to convince the reigning MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo, to stay in town once his current deal ends in 2021. If giving Middleton more money than perhaps he's worth is the price you pay to keep one of the best players in the league on your team, then it's worth every penny.