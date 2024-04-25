The Milwaukee Bucks have some concern about Khris Middleton's's status for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series against the Pacers on Friday. While speaking to reporters after practice on Thursday, Bucks coach Doc Rivers said that Middleton didn't practice after spraining his ankle during Milwaukee's 125-108 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday.

When asked if there was concern about Middleton's status for Game 3, Rivers said "yeah, a little," while also saying, "It's another holding our breath situation, so honestly, I don't know."

Middleton exited Tuesday's game in the first quarter after rolling his right ankle trying to plant his foot while trying to get past Pacers forward Pascal Siakam. He walked back to the locker room, but soon returned back to Milwaukee's bench and proceeded to play the rest of the game.

After the game, Middleton said "I'll be all right," in regards to his ankle, but despite playing for the rest of the game on Tuesday, it appears as though the injury has worsened. With Middleton's status suddenly in question for Friday, it delivers another blow for the Bucks who are still without star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Rivers said on Thursday that Giannis -- who injured his calf earlier this month -- did the most work that he's seen since being out, including shooting and moving around, however he didn't participate in any live drills. That doesn't sound like he'll be ready to return in Game 3, and adding in Middleton's status that means the Bucks could find themselves extremely short staffed against a Pacers team that had no difficulty scoring in Game 2.

Without Antetokounmpo and potentially Middleton, that means more responsibility will fall on the shoulders of Damian Lillard, who has had two solid back-to-back performances for Milwaukee. It will also mean the Bucks will need to lean a bit more on Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis to score in the starting unit, and will require guys like Jae Crowder and Pat Connaughton to knock down some shots. Perhaps Middleton will be able to play in Game 3 and this is just all precautionary, but from the sounds of Rivers comments, his status is something to monitor before Game 3.