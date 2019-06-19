Khris Middleton opts out of deal with Bucks, seeks long-term contract as he enters free agency, per report

Khris Middleton will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

The Milwaukee Bucks All-Star forward opted out of his deal that would have paid him $13 million for the 2019-20 season. Middleton is seeking a long-term contract and will work toward that with the Bucks as he enters free agency this offseason, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Milwaukee Bucks All-Star forward Khris Middleton is declining his $13M player option and will become an unrestricted free agent, his agent, Mike Lindeman of Excel Sports, tells ESPN. Middleton and Bucks are planning to work together toward a new long-term deal, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 19, 2019

The 27-year-old Middleton had a breakout campaign during the 2018-19 season, notching his first All-Star bid while helping to lead the Bucks to a league-best 60-22 record. They won their first playoff series since 2001 and finished with the league's best record for the first time since the 1973-74 season, when Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was the leading the way.

The breakout campaign by Middleton means that he'll be a candidate to command a max contact in the offseason. He is eligible to sign a five-year, $190 million deal with the Bucks or a four-year, $141 million contract with another team.

As the Bucks look to take that next step into being a championship team after being eliminated in the Eastern Conference Finals, they'll have to retain their core. That not only includes Middleton, it also involves the likes of Brook Lopez, Nikola Mirotic and Malcolm Brogdon. In order to shed salary cap space to retain that aforementioned core, there have been reports that the Bucks could look to trade veterans Tony Snell and Ersan Ilyasova.

Milwaukee is offering draft compensation this week in hopes of finding a team willing to take on the contract of Tony Snell or Ersan Ilyasova via trade, league sources say, as the Bucks seek to create added flexibility to retain elite status in the East — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 17, 2019

The 6-foot-8 Middleton averaged 18.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game while serving as the team's starting small forward in 2018-19.