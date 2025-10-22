MILWAUKEE -- Khris Middleton has walked the tunnels of Fiserv Forum hundreds of times. But until he arrived for the Washington Wizards' shootaround on a gray and windy Wednesday morning, hours before the team's 2025-26 season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks, he had never done so as an opponent.

Middleton, who admitted it felt "weird" to wake up in a hotel in Milwaukee, said he was "reminiscing" as he walked the familiar path to the court he once called home.

"Done great things in here, so it was definitely a moment I got to reflect on a little bit when I got here," Middleton said. "Think about the good times, the bad times, the ups and downs, all of it."

A second-round pick by the Detroit Pistons back in 2012, Middleton was traded to the Bucks ahead of his second season. At the time, he was considered something of a throw-in in the Brandon Knight for Brandon Jennings swap. Over the 11-plus seasons he spent in Milwaukee, he became much more than that. When the Bucks dealt him to the Wizards ahead of the deadline last season, he left as a franchise icon and one of the most beloved athletes in Milwaukee history.

"This place will always be special to me," Middleton said. "I've said it many times: this organization helped me accomplish a lot of my dreams and my goals that I set."

When Middleton arrived in Milwaukee, the Bucks hadn't won a playoff series since 2001, and were stuck toiling on the treadmill of mediocrity. Together with Giannis Antetokounmpo, he helped transform the franchise into a perennial contender, and in 2021 the duo led the Bucks to their first title since 1971. Middleton made three All-Star appearances with the Bucks and remains second in games played (735), third in points (12,586), seventh in rebounds (3,598), third in assists (2,990), fifth in steals (870) and first in 3-pointers (1,382) on the franchise's all-time leaderboard.

"First of all, I think the most important thing, he should get the warmest welcome ever," Antetokounmpo said earlier this week. "When he comes here and he sees his tribute video, he should be in tears crying before this game. I cannot explain how much Khris means to this team. I cannot explain how much Khris means to me."

The Bucks' full plans to honor Middleton on Wednesday night remain unclear. At the very least, though, there will be a tribute video, which Middleton acknowledged will be "hard" to watch, especially in the middle of the game. His two main goals for the night are to see more Middleton jerseys in the crowd that Antetokounmpo jerseys -- "I definitely would love to stick that to Giannis" -- and to not become too emotional.

"I'm hoping I don't tear up, you never know," Middleton said. "I know Giannis and a couple of guys over there would love to see that. I know [Bucks president] Peter Feigin would love to see that for sure. Hopefully I don't."

There will be tears flowing inside Fiserv Forum on Wednesday whether Middleton joins in or not. He means that much to the organization, to the fanbase and to the city. Antetokounmpo is the better player and the bigger star, but the past decade of Bucks basketball belongs just as much to Middleton.

"I think that's what legacy is all about -- winning," Middleton said. "We built this organization from a team that was struggling to a contender and eventually to a champion, and that's something that should always hold here in this building or wherever else they move is that we won a championship for the city."

When Middleton first stepped out of the tunnel and on to the court on Wednesday morning, he said the first thing he went to look at was the championship banner hanging high up in the rafters. Years from now, whenever his career is done, he should be able to return and see his No. 22 right alongside it.

"It's not up to me. It's up to the people that make that decision," Middleton said. "But yeah, I hope to see that number up there one day. Not any time soon, but that would be great."