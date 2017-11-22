Kings 113, Lakers 102: I’m thankful for beating the Lakers
Willie Cauley-Stein had himself a game
Let’s dance!
The Sacramento Kings ran the Los Angeles Lakers off the court tonight, winning 113-102. The Kings were led by big nights from Willie Cauley-Stein and Zach Randolph. WCS had a season-high 26 points off the bench. Z-Bo had 22 points.
It was also a great night for Bogdan Bogdanovic, who finished with 14 points, seven assists, and two steals, and Frank Mason who had 11 points, seven assists, and five rebounds.
De’Aaron Fox had 13 points, three assists, and four rebounds. Lonzo Ball had 11 points, 11 assists, seven rebounds, and zero wins in this game.
We’ll have a full recap up later. for now, let’s dance!
