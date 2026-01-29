The Sacramento Kings look to snap a six-game losing streak when they battle the Philadelphia 76ers in an inter-conference matchup on Thursday. Sacramento is coming off a 103-87 loss at New York on Tuesday, while Philadelphia topped Milwaukee 139-122 that same night. The Kings (12-36), who are fifth in the Pacific Division, are 3-20 on the road this season. The 76ers (25-21), who are fourth in the Atlantic Division, are 13-13 on their home court. Keegan Murray (ankle) is out for Sacramento, while Russell Westbrook (foot) is questionable.

Tip-off from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia is set for 7 p.m. ET. The 76ers lead the all-time series 174-130, but the teams have split each of the past four games. Philly is an 11.5-point favorite in the latest 76ers vs. Kings odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 229.5.

Now, the model has simulated Kings vs. 76ers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for 76ers vs. Kings:

Kings vs. 76ers spread: Philadelphia -11.5 at DraftKings Kings vs. 76ers over/under: 229.5 points Kings vs. 76ers money line: Sacramento +410, Philadelphia -562 Kings vs. 76ers picks: See picks at SportsLine Kings vs. 76ers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Kings vs. 76ers picks

After 10,000 simulations of Sixers vs. Kings, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (229.5). The Over has hit in four of the last five Sacramento games, and in three of their last five Philadelphia matchups. Sacramento is 5-5 against the spread in its last 10 games, while the 76ers are 4-6 ATS in their last 10.

The SportsLine model is projecting Sacramento's DeMar DeRozan to score 19.2 points on average and be one of five Kings players to score 14.4 or more points. Philadelphia's Tyrese Maxey, meanwhile, is projected to have 26.7 points as six 76ers players score 11.5 points or more.

