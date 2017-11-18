Kings 90, Trail Blazers 102: Offense vanishes in Portland

In the second night of the home-and-away matchup with the Trail Blazers, the Kings offense crumbled and the defense soon followed.

In the second night of the home-and-away matchup with the Trail Blazers, the Kings offense crumbled early and the defense soon followed in the 102-90 loss on Saturday. For the first quarter-and-a-half, the Kings held with Portland on both ends of the court, but a mad rush by the Blazers from that point on put the game out of reach.

Zach Randolph led the Kings with 17 on 6-11 shooting, while Willie Cauley-Stein had 18 points, 9 rebounds, and three steals. De’Aaron Fox finished with 11 points on 5-9 from the field, but offered little else against a speedy Blazers guard combination that kept him in check in the second half.

The Blazers (8-7) were led by the trio of Damian Lillard (22 points and 6 assists), Jusuf Nurkic (14, 7 boards, 4 blocks), and C.J. McCollum (25 points and 4 assists). Portland shot 54.3% from the field, and their scrappy and sneakily fun guard-led offense rebounded in the push for the Western Playoff rights to lose to the Warriors.

Sacramento returns home for a matchup Monday against the Nuggets and the highly anticipated Fox/Lonzo Ball contest against the Lakers on Wednesday.

Game Notes: