Kings agree to deal with Luke Walton for head coaching job, per report

Luke Walton wasn't on the open market very long.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Sacramento Kings and Walton have agreed to terms on a deal that will make him the team's next head coach through the 2022-23 season, which would be in line with the extension which Kings GM Vlade Divac recently received.

Earlier in the day, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Kings general manager Vlade Divac offered the team's vacant position to the former Los Angeles Lakers coach. Walton officially parted ways with the Lakers on Friday after three seasons with the team.

Walton's split with the Lakers comes just three days after Magic Johnson stepped down as the president of basketball operations of the organization. Johnson announced his resignation prior to the Lakers' season finale against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Walton put together a 98-148 record during his three seasons with the Lakers, who hired him after a very successful stint with the Golden State Warriors as an assistant coach. Walton even filled in for Steve Kerr during the 2015-16 season, guiding the Warriors to a 39-4 start before Kerr returned after dealing with health issues.

The Kings have an opening on the bench as they fired head coach Dave Joerger earlier this week after three seasons and a 98-148 overall record.

"After evaluating the season, I determined that we need to move in a different direction in order to take us to the next level," Divac said in a statement. "On behalf of the entire Kings organization, I want to thank Dave for his contributions to our team and I wish him all the best."

After failing to make the playoffs, both the Kings and Lakers were clearly looking to shake things up, and though things didn't necessarily go Walton's way in L.A., he could potentially benefit from a fresh start in Sacramento.