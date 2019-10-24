Kings announce Marvin Bagley III will miss 4-6 weeks with a fractured right thumb

The Sacramento Kings' season just began, but it's already off to a rough start. After stumbling against the Suns in their opener, the team announced that second-year forward Marvin Bagley III will be sidelined 4-6 weeks due to a non-displaced fracture in his right thumb which he suffered in the loss to Phoenix on Wednesday night.

Bagley played 28 minutes in the Kings' 124-95 loss to the Suns he and scored 14 points to go along with 10 rebounds -- numbers that were on par with his per-game averages of 14.9 points and 7.6 rebounds from last season. If he stays on the timeline provided by the team, Bagley should be back in action in late November or early December. Unfortunately, injuries have become an issue for Bagley early in his career as he missed 20 games during his rookie season with a knee injury.

The latest injury to Bagley is obviously a big blow for the Kings as they have playoff aspirations and he figured to play a key role for the team as their starting power forward. In an extremely competitive Western Conference, it's important for teams to get out to strong starts so they don't have to fight an uphill battle for postseason positioning, and that just became a bit more difficult for Sacramento. By the time Bagley returns, the Kings could already find themselves on the outside of the playoff picture looking in.

The injury is a bummer for Bagley himself, too, as he was eager to build off of the momentum that he had developed during his rookie campaign and take the next step forward as a player in his second season.

"This season, my mindset is just to come in ready, control what I can control, and then everything else will kind of take care of itself if you do what you're supposed to," Bagley said earlier this month. "... I don't think I've showed everybody what I can really do yet."

With Bagley sidelined, players like Nemanja Bjelica and Richaun Holmes will likely see their roles expand.