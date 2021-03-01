Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is the greatest shooter to ever play the game of basketball, and it's hard to imagine him ever losing that title. But on Sunday night he did lose one of his many records to Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield.

Early in the third quarter of the Kings' brutal loss to the Charlotte Hornets, Hield curled up to the wing and caught a pass from De'Aaron Fox. He squared up, fired a 3-pointer and jogged back down the court after it swished through the net. It wasn't a particularly memorable or exciting play, but it was his 1,00th career 3-pointer.

It took Hield just 350 games to reach that mark, which was the fastest in NBA history. Curry previously held the record at 369 games. Curry's teammate Klay Thompson checks in at No. 3 on the list at 372 games, while Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard is fourth at 385 games.

Hield made eight 3s on the night and finished the game with a season-high 30 points and seven assists. Unfortunately, things didn't go so well for him after the history-making moment.

He rolled his ankle with less than 30 seconds left, and then came back into the game only to miss a clutch free throw that could have put the Kings up by three. Instead, the Hornets went down the other end of the floor and completed their comeback with a three-point play by Malik Monk.

Sunday night's collapse continued what has been a brutal stretch for the Kings who have now lost 10 of their last 11 games to fall to 13-21 on the season. The Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves are now the only teams in the Western Conference with a worse record.