The Sacramento Kings outlasted the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday in one of the wildest NBA games you will ever see. Double overtime. Final score: Kings 176, Clippers 175.

Here are 10 crazy numbers from a historic night in Los Angeles.

1

This is the first loss of Kawhi Leonard's career in which he has topped the 40-point mark (44).

2

The 351 total points on Friday makes this the second-highest scoring game in history, trailing the 370 the Nuggets and Pistons combined for in their 1983 triple-overtime affair.

3

Sacramento's 176 points is the third-highest single-team total in NBA history, trailing the Pistons (186) and Nuggets (184) from their 1983 game listed above.

4

The Clippers' 175 points is the fourth-highest single-team total in NBA history (see above for top three), and matches the total put up by Team LeBron in this year's All-Star Game.

5

This is the just fifth time in NBA history that there have been three 40-point scorers in the same game -- Malik Monk (45), Kawhi Leonard (44) and and De'Aaron Fox (42)

14

Russell Westbrook's 14 assists go down as the third most in NBA history in a team debut.

26

The Clippers made 26 3-pointers on Friday, an NBA record for a losing team.

40

With the nights of Monk, Leonard and Fox, there have now been 145 40-point games across the league this season, an NBA record with still six weeks left to play.

44

The 44 combined 3-pointers on Friday are an NBA single-game record. The Bulls and Hawks set the previous record of 43 in March of 2019.

45

Monk's 45 points are the most for any player off the bench this season. It also ties Kevin Martin for the second most points in Kings franchise history off the bench, trailing the 48 Mike Woodson scored for the Kansas City Kings in February of 1983, per ESPN Stats.