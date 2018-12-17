Kings coach Dave Joerger has high praise for Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic, who the Kings passed on

Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic has looked like the truth so far in his rookie season. He's putting up 17.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, while shooting over 36 percent on 3-pointers, and has already had multiple clutch moments.

It's safe to say that a number of the teams that passed on him early in the 2018 NBA Draft are already lamenting their decision. One of those teams was the Sacramento Kings, who had the No. 2 overall pick and opted to take Marvin Bagley III instead of the Slovenian sensation. Although Bagley has been solid, he certainly hasn't been Doncic, and everyone in Sacramento has surely taken notice.

That includes coach Dave Joerger. Prior to the Kings' game against the Mavericks on Sunday evening, Joerger had some high praise for Doncic. "Perhaps there was an idea that there was a ceiling on him," Joerger said. "I don't see it, unfortunately for us. But he's great for them and he's great for our league."

This is pretty notable for a few reasons. First of all, you have the coach of a team who passed on Doncic saying the rookie has no ceiling. It's certainly possible to read that as Joerger publicly admitting that he wished the Kings had drafted Doncic.

That alone would be interesting enough, but there's also the fact that Joerger has found himself in some hot water earlier in the season for not playing the guy the Kings did pick -- Bagley -- enough. At one point, there were reports that some in the front office wanted to fire Joerger over Bagley's lack of playing time.

This comment isn't likely to help Joerger's cause with the Kings' brass -- even with their relatively strong start to the season.