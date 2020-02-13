Kings coach Luke Walton gets technical foul calling an official a Luka Doncic fan during game

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic gives many NBA teams fits when it comes to attempting to defend him. The Sacramento Kings found that out firsthand in Wednesday's 130-111 loss at the hands of the Mavericks, where Doncic put on a show in his first game back from injury.

Late in the third quarter, Kings head coach Luke Walton became incensed when Doncic received a foul call in his favor. Walton exploded at the official and told Doncic that he should give the official his autograph after the game for making calls in his favor.

Kings coach Luke Walton after picking up a technical in the 3rd quarter, calls over to Luka Doncic and says:



"Hey Luka, do me a favor, give him your autograph after the game. (points at official) - He's a fan, he's a fan of yours." 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HU1SQ5oQe7 — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) February 13, 2020

"Give the referee your autograph after the game," Walton said during the timeout. "He's a fan of yours."

Walton certainly wasn't holding back from going after the official. At the time of the exchange, the Kings were already trailing by a 95-77 deficit and one call probably wasn't going to swing momentum by all that much.

Perhaps it was brought on by a series by calls in Doncic's favor. After all, the Slovenian star scored 33 points on 10 of 18 shooting while also securing 12 rebounds in a dominant Dallas victory.

There's very few teams that are capable of slowing Doncic considering all the things that he's able to do on the basketball court. However, Walton's comments may not have been the best choice of words, but they sure were hilarious.