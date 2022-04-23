In what is becoming roughly a biennial tradition, the Sacramento Kings are looking for a new head coach. This coach will be the ninth full-time hire for Sacramento since the end of the Rick Adelman era in 2006. None of the previous eight have lasted four full seasons, and none of them have made the postseason. Now the Kings are going back to the drawing board for No. 9, and give them credit: they've seemingly cast a very wide net.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported the initial list of candidates, and it's long. The Kings have secured permission to interview Warriors assistant Mike Brown, Nets consultant Steve Clifford, Celtics assistant Will Hardy and Bucks assistants Darvin Ham and Charles Lee. In addition, the team is expected to interview former Warriors coach Mark Jackson next week, per Yahoo's Chris Haynes, as well as set up an interview with former Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni.

Virtually every type of coach is represented on that list. Hardy, Ham and Lee would be first-time head coaches. D'Antoni has coached five teams. Clifford never won a playoff series. Brown has been to the NBA Finals. The Kings, to this point, do not seem to have a type. They are interviewing every kind of coach under the sun and seeing what makes sense.

That's the proper approach for a team in their position. The Kings haven't made the playoffs since 2006, and not for lack of trying. Vivek Ranadive has on several occasions made moves in the interest of short-term boosts rather than long-term viability just to end the streak. Nothing has been successful.

Will a new coach be the solution? Perhaps. With De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis in place and a lottery pick incoming, Sacramento should have the talent to at least push for a play-in berth next season if they get this hire right. Only time will tell if they're able to do so, but they're certainly not leaving any stone unturned.