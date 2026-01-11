Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder has been suspended for three games after an incident in which the NBA says Schröder confronted and attempted to strike an opposing player following the Kings' 125-108 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 28.

"The NBA today announced that Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schröder has been suspended three games without pay for confronting and attempting to strike another player," an NBA statement read.

"The incident occurred approximately 40 minutes following the Kings' 125-101 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 28 at Crypto.com Arena, when Schröder sought out the player in an arena hallway and initiated the confrontation.



"Schröder will begin serving his suspension tomorrow when the Kings host the Houston Rockets at Golden 1 Center."

Videos from the game appeared to show Lakers star Luka Doncic taunting Schröder during the game, with Dončić seemingly telling Schröder, "You should have signed that contract, bro." This was a reference to Schröder allegedly turning down a 4-year, $84 million extension with the Lakers in 2021. Schröder ended up signing a one-year, $5.9 million taxpayer mid-level exception contract with the Boston Celtics instead.

Video appeared to show Schröder telling Dončić, "I'm gonna beat the s--- out of you."

According to senior NBA Insider for NBA on Prime, Chris Haynes, Dončić was the player Schröder confronted after the game.

Dončić ended the game with 34 points, five rebounds and seven assists to Schröder's 11 points, two rebounds and seven assists.

Schröder will miss games with the Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, and, in no surprise, the Lakers. The Kings are currently 8-30 and in last place in the Western Conference, well behind the fifth-place Lakers, who sit at 23-13.