Any Sacramento Kings fans going to the Chase Center for Games 3 and 4 against the Golden State Warriors will have to leave their cowbells at home -- or at least check them at the door. The Chase Center prohibits certain noise-making items, and the Kings' Twitter account is taking time to remind their fans that includes cowbells.

As the Kings raced out to a 2-0 series lead in front of their home fans at the Golden 1 Center, cowbells could be heard ringing throughout the games. It's a tradition for Sacramento supporters. Kings fans have used cowbells for well over a decade, dating back to when then Los Angeles Lakers head coach Phil Jackson called Sacramento a "cow town."

The fan base embraced the insult and decided to make sure visiting teams leave with a ringing in their ears. While Kings fans no doubt will take the Warriors' movie to ban the instrument personal, at least the Chase Center will allow people to check their cowbells at the entrance and retrieve them after the game.

Sacramento won the first two games of the series at home, and as the series shifts to the Chase Center, the Warriors must avoid falling into a 3-0 hole.

That will be tough to do without Draymond Green, who was suspended one game for stomping on Kings big man Domantas Sabonis in Game 2.