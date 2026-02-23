The Sacramento Kings look to snap a 16-game losing streak when they battle the Memphis Grizzlies in an NBA Western Conference matchup on Monday night. Sacramento is coming off a 139-122 loss at San Antonio on Saturday, while Memphis dropped a 136-120 decision at Miami that same day. The Kings (12-46), who have lost all three meetings with Memphis this season, are 3-26 on the road. The Grizzlies (21-34), who are third in the Southwest Division, are 11-15 on their home floor. Ja Morant (elbow) and Zach Edey (ankle) remain out for Memphis, while the Kings continue to be without Domantas Sabonis (knee), Zach LaVine (finger) and De'Andre Hunter (eye).

Tipoff from FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tenn., is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Kings lead the all-time series 59-53, but the Grizzlies have won the last three meetings. The Grizzlies are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Kings vs. Grizzlies odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 232.5.

Kings vs. Grizzlies spread: Memphis -4.5 at DraftKings Kings vs. Grizzlies over/under: 232.5 points Kings vs. Grizzlies money line: Memphis -192, Sacramento +!59 Kings vs. Grizzlies picks: See picks at SportsLine Kings vs. Grizzlies streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Kings vs. Grizzlies predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Kings vs. Grizzlies, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (233.5). The Under has hit in two of the last three head-to-head meetings between the teams. The Under has hit in three of the last four Sacramento games.

The SportsLine model is projecting the Kings' DeMar DeRozan to score 18.2 points on average and be one of five Sacramento players to score 10.7 or more points. The Grizzlies' Ty Jerome, meanwhile, is projected to have 18.7 points as five Memphis players score 11.6 points or more. The teams are projected to combine for 224 points as the Under clears more than 70% of the time.

