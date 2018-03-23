Hawks-Kings game delayed due to protest over Stephan Clark shooting in Sacramento

Protesters took to the streets of Sacramento on Thursday following the release of video footage surrounding the shooting death of Stephan Clark (also identified as Stephon Clark) at the hands of Sacramento police on Sunday night.

Police claimed they saw what they thought was a gun in Clark's hand before firing 20 bullets which killed him in his grandparents' backyard. The object in Clark's hand turned out to be a white iPhone.

Demonstrators began marching through the streets and onto a local freeway, and eventually made their way to the Golden 1 Center, where the Kings were scheduled to play the Atlanta Hawks.

protesters have made it to the freeway #stephonclark pic.twitter.com/M0ZsdaDchs — Kris Hooks (@Captain_Hooks) March 23, 2018

“if we can shutdown the freeway, we can shutdown the golden 1 center” #StephonClark pic.twitter.com/SUqtOrG5vF — Kris Hooks (@Captain_Hooks) March 23, 2018

As a result of the protests, not many fans made it inside the arena and the start of the game was delayed.

Game is slated to start in about 11 minutes now pic.twitter.com/71k4RmcSMZ — Jason Jones (@mr_jasonjones) March 23, 2018

Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports that all fans inside the arena were invited to sit in the lower bowl, and were given a free snack and non-alcoholic drink.