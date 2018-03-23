Hawks-Kings game delayed due to protest over Stephan Clark shooting in Sacramento
Protesters surrounded the Golden 1 Center, preventing many fans from getting in
Protesters took to the streets of Sacramento on Thursday following the release of video footage surrounding the shooting death of Stephan Clark (also identified as Stephon Clark) at the hands of Sacramento police on Sunday night.
Police claimed they saw what they thought was a gun in Clark's hand before firing 20 bullets which killed him in his grandparents' backyard. The object in Clark's hand turned out to be a white iPhone.
Demonstrators began marching through the streets and onto a local freeway, and eventually made their way to the Golden 1 Center, where the Kings were scheduled to play the Atlanta Hawks.
As a result of the protests, not many fans made it inside the arena and the start of the game was delayed.
Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports that all fans inside the arena were invited to sit in the lower bowl, and were given a free snack and non-alcoholic drink.
-
Curry switching to low-top sneakers
Curry hasn't worn low-tops since he got his signature line with the apparel company
-
NBA Thursday scores, highlights, updates
We've got all the scores, top plays and news from Thursday's NBA games
-
Brown speaks about scary fall
Brown said he hopes to return from his injury on Sunday
-
Curry set to return; other All-Stars out
The banged-up defending champs expect to get one of their All-Stars back against the Hawks
-
Dwight Howard suspended for 16th tech
The big man incurred the tech on the same night he put up a historic 30-30 line
-
Updating East Playoff Picture
Everything you need to know about the Eastern Conference playoff situation entering Thursd...