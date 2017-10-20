Kings hire Jenny Boucek, one of two women coaches in the NBA

The WNBA season did not go well for Jenny Boucek, who was fired 26 games into her third season as the head coach of the Seattle Storm. Her dismissal turned out to be only a minor setback, however.

The Sacramento Kings announced Friday afternoon that they have hired Boucek as an assistant coach for player development. Boucek will join Becky Hammon as one of just two women with full-time coaching positions in the NBA. Via NBA.com/Kings:

The Sacramento Kings today have added Jenny Boucek as an Assistant Player Development Coach on Head Coach Dave Joerger's staff. With 18 years of professional coaching experience and two WNBA championships under her belt, Boucek returns to Sacramento after most recently serving as the head coach of the WNBA's Seattle Storm for three seasons (2015-17). Her resume includes two-plus seasons at the helm as the head coach of the Sacramento Monarchs from 2007-09, where she led the team to a 40-41 record.

In addition to becoming the second woman currently coaching in the league, Boucek is just the third woman ever to hold a full-time coaching position. Nancy Lieberman worked with the Kings in 2015-2016.

This is quite an impressive achievement for Boucek, and things seem to be going well so far. As she told ESPN.com, "The guys have been super receptive."