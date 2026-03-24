The Charlotte Hornets look to win their fourth game in a row when they take on the Sacramento Kings in a key NBA matchup on Tuesday. Sacramento is coming off a 126-122 win over Brooklyn on Sunday, while Charlotte topped Memphis 124-101 on Saturday. The Kings (19-53), who are fifth in the Pacific Division, are 5-5 over the past 10 games. The Hornets (37-34), who are fourth in the Southeast Division, are 7-3 over their past 10 games.

Tipoff from Spectrum Center in Charlotte is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Hornets lead the all-time series 39-32, but Sacramento has won three of the last four meetings. The Hornets are a 16.5-point favorite in the latest Kings vs. Hornets odds from. DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 228.5. Before making any Hornets vs. Kings picks, check out the Hornets vs. Kings predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 23 on a sizzling 44-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Kings vs. Hornets 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Hornets vs. Kings:

Kings vs. Hornets spread: Charlotte -16.5 at DraftKings Kings vs. Hornets over/under: 227.5 points Kings vs. Hornets money line: Sacramento +805, Charlotte -1351 Kings vs. Hornets picks: See picks at SportsLine Kings vs. Hornets streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Kings vs. Hornets predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Kings vs. Hornets, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (227.5). The Over hit in five of the last nine head-to-head games. The Over has also hit in the last three Sacramento games, and in three of the last five Charlotte games. The Kings are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games. The Hornets are 3-0 ATS in their last three games.

The SportsLine model is projecting the Kings' DeMar DeRozan to score 19.9 points on average and be one of five Sacramento players to score 11.2 points or more. The Hornets' LaMelo Ball, meanwhile, is projected to score 21.1 points as five Charlotte players score 13.2 points or more. The teams are projected to combine for 232 points as the Over clears 57.7% of the time. See the spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Hornets vs. Kings picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Hornets vs. Kings, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Kings vs. Hornets spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.