Kings' Iman Shumpert tried to enter Blazers locker room to confront Jusuf Nurkic

Sacramento Kings veteran guard Iman Shumpert tried to enter the Portland Trail Blazers locker room following the Kings 115-107 victory over the Blazers on Monday night but was stopped by security, according to a report from ESPN.

Shumpert reportedly had an issue with Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic, who had set an especially hard screen on him in the second half of the game.

"Some stuff needed to be between me and him, a conversation between two men," Shumpert said of his attempt to enter the opposing locker room. "Some stuff happened out there that we needed to have a conversation about. That's it."

After the game, Shumpert took to Twitter to apologize for his actions.

"I apologize to the fans if I made a scene," Shumpert said, via Twitter. "Wasn't my intention but this 2019 stuff is all about a "story". Don't let that distract you from this young Scores ball club getting a great victory against a tested Blazers team."

For what it's worth, Nurkic didn't seem too concerned about Shumpert.

"I'm not going to worry about it," Nurkic said. "He's going into retirement soon. I'm not going to worry about a guy who's going into retirement soon."

The Kings and Blazers will square off against each other one more time this season: on April 10 in Portland but Shumpert and company will be back in action on Thursday night when they travel to face the Hornets.