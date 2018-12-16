Kings' Marvin Bagley III suffers bone bruise in knee, expected to miss 10-14 days
Bagley left the Kings' game Friday night agianst the Warriors in the second quarter
The Sacramento Kings will be without No. 2 overall pick Marvin Bagley III for up to two weeks after he suffered a bone bruise in his left knee during the team's loss to the Golden State Warriors on Friday night.
The Kings announced Saturday that there was no structural damage, and Bagley will be re-evaluated in 10-14 days. Via NBA.com/Kings:
An MRI taken this evening on Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III revealed a left knee bone bruise. The rookie out of Duke left the game during second quarter action against the Golden State Warriors and did not return. He will be reevaluated in 10 to 14 days and an update will be provided at that time.
Just a few seconds into the second quarter, Bagley was battling for an offensive rebound and landed awkwardly on his left leg. He crumpled to the floor clutching his knee, and after initially trying to run it off, had to be helped to the locker room.
On the one hand, it's great news that Bagley's injury isn't serious, especially after how awkward the fall looked. Still, this is a tough blow for both him and the Kings. Despite some concerns at various points this season about his role, the rookie big man has been having a solid season off the bench, and is already an important part of their front-court rotation.
