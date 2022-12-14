What's going on gambling aficionados? It's Chris Bengel back with you as we try to wash out the brutal taste that the Pelicans left in our mouths on Tuesday.

As your resident hockey resident here at CBS Sports, I've had the privilege of keeping a close eye on Capitals star Alex Ovechkin over the past few seasons. It's been so special to get to watch one of the sport's all-time greats continue to achieve milestone after milestone. On Tuesday, Ovechkin scored the 800th goal of his NHL career in a 7-3 win over the Blackhawks. It's almost like Ovechkin gets better with age, because he's still chasing 50-goal seasons and we're honestly taking it for granted. Just enjoy greatness while it's still on the ice.

Let's get to Wednesday's picks.

All times Eastern, and all odds via Caesars Sportsbook

🔥 The Hot Ticket

Kings at Raptors, 7:30 p.m. | TV: NBA.TV

Latest Odds: Toronto Raptors -5 Bet Now

Key Trend : The Raptors are 4-1 ATS in their last five home games

: The Raptors are 4-1 ATS in their last five home games The Pick: Raptors -4.5 (-110)

The Kings are on the second night of a back-to-back after getting dominated by the Sixers on Tuesday. Having to travel north of the border is certainly no easy feat, especially on the very next night.

Now, it is concerning that the Raptors are coming off back-to-back losses at the hands of the Magic. Facing one of the more dangerous offenses in the league in the Kings definitely isn't an ideal scenario at first glance. However, a well-rested Raptors group has the potential to shut them down. Toronto has allowed just 110.0 points-per-game this season, which is good for sixth in the NBA. The Raptors also force a league-best 16.6 turnovers per contest while recording 10.0 steals-per-game.

On the other hand, the Kings' bread and butter has been their offensive firepower. But this is a team that has lost three of their last four games and is averaging just 105.3 points-per-game during this recent patch. On the season, Sacramento is averaging 117.4 points-per-game, so teams have certainly had success slowing them down. I expect the Raptors defense to have advantage of a tired Kings squad and cover in this spot.

💰 More NBA Picks

Cavaliers at Mavericks, 9 p.m. | TV: NBA.TV

Latest Odds: Over 216.5 Bet Now

The Pick: Over 216.0 (-110) -- There will be no shortage of star power on the court when the Mavericks host the Cavaliers on Wednesday. And to help with our pick, the Cavaliers and Mavericks both rank in the league's upper half in terms of shooting the three.

The over is 4-1 in the Mavericks' last five games, and Dallas scored at least 115 points in four of those five contests. The over is also 9-1 in the Mavericks' last 10 games against a team that possesses a winning percentage above .600, which the Cavaliers do. It also doesn't hurt that star forward Luka Doncic has been thriving lately, as he's scored at least 30 points in six of his last seven games.

Meanwhile, the Cavs don't score the basketball at nearly the same clip as the Mavericks (they average just 110.9 points-per-game) but Cleveland does do a good amount of its damage from beyond the arc. The Cavaliers are connecting on 36.8 percent of their shots from long-range, which is ninth in the league. With the potential of Doncic and Donovan Mitchell going bucket-for-bucket throughout the night, the over is definitely in play here.

Trail Blazers at Spurs, 8 p.m. | TV: NBA.TV

The Pick: Damian Lillard Over 27.5 Points (-137) -- Trail Blazers star guard Damian Lillard returned to the lineup earlier this month after missing seven games due to a calf strain. Since he's been back, Lillard has looked like a man on a mission. That's why I'm not even hesitating to take Lillard's points prop in this spot.

Lillard has scored at least 36 points in three of his four games since his return. During that stretch, the Trail Blazers star is shooting a ridiculous 50.9 percent from three. It also doesn't hurt that the Spurs are the NBA's worst defense when it comes to defending the three. San Antonio's opponents are shooting 39.2 percent from deep, so it won't be a huge surprise if the majority of the night ends up being "Dame Time."

Key Trend: Lillard has scored at least 36 points in each of his last three games