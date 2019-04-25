Kings, NBA announce joint investigation into allegations against new Sacramento coach Luke Walton
The league is taking the next step in the Luke Walton situation
The Kings announced Thursday that the franchise and the NBA are launching a joint investigation into allegations against new Sacramento coach Luke Walton. The team has hired a new law firm in Sacramento to conduct the investigation.
The Sacramento Kings and the National Basketball Association announced today that they have commenced a joint investigation into the allegations contained in a civil lawsuit filed Monday against Kings Head Coach Luke Walton.
The Kings have hired Sue Ann Van Dermyden, founding partner of Sacramento law firm Van Dermyden Maddux, who is an expert on employment law with decades of experience in conducting investigations, and Jennifer Doughty, a veteran investigator and senior associate attorney at Van Dermyden Maddux. They will lead the Kings investigatory team.
The NBA's investigatory team will be led by Elizabeth Maringer, Senior Vice President and Assistant General Counsel, Integrity and Investigations. Prior to joining the NBA, Ms. Maringer served 12 years as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, including three as Deputy Chief of the Criminal Division.
The Kings and the NBA take these allegations very seriously and will collaborate to conduct a complete and thorough investigation.
On Monday, the Kings had released a brief statement that the team was aware of the allegations and was obtaining facts regarding the case.
Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Lakers declined to provide further comment on the situation other than saying that they would've notified the NBA if the incident had occurred while Walton was L.A.'s coach. The Lakers "parted ways" with Walton earlier this month after three seasons as the team's head coach.
Sacramento had hired Walton as the team's coach in a deal that runs through the 2022-23, which coincides with the four-year contract extension that general manager Vlade Divac recently received.
Kelli Tennant, who worked for Spectrum SportsNet LA, claims in her lawsuit that Walton tried to force himself on her in 2014.
