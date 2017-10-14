Kings preview: Five questions that will determine success of Sacramento's season

Since the Sacramento Kings drafted DeMarcus Cousins back in 2010, they haven't won more than 33 games or finished higher than 10th in the West. They haven't made the playoffs since 2004. You can feel pretty safe in predicting that none of those things are going to change this season.

Well, maybe they find a way to win 34 games. I suppose stranger things have happened. But they're almost certainly not going to finish higher than 10th in the merciless West and they're definitely not making the playoffs, which means they'll be picking in the lottery again next summer as they continue to head in what appears, for the first time in a long time, to be a pretty good direction.

So if the Kings, once again, won't be of any particular relevance this season, what would constitute a successful campaign? Simple: If next summer the Kings can look back and answer yes to the following five questions, this season will have gone as well as anyone in Sacramento could've hoped.

1. Did De'Aaron Fox look like a star in the making?

Any and all hope for a brighter future in Sacramento centers on Fox, who for the most part has looked really good through summer league and, more importantly, the preseason. His speed in transition, his easy ability to get into the lane and his elite-defender potential have already been on display. We'll see if the jumper becomes a reliable source of offense over the long haul. If it does, if defenders find themselves being forced to go over pick-and-rolls and really crowd Fox's space, this guy is going to be a terror to defend. He's too fast. Too athletic. Too skilled a shot-maker and creator in the lane. And yes, he can finish in traffic:

That said, how many point guards have we attached this "as long as he develops a jump shot" qualifier to, only to be reminded that it's easier said than done? Elfrid Payton . Kris Dunn . Michael Carter-Williams . Emmanuel Mudiay . Marcus Smart . There are layers to this conversation, but the bottom line is that not one of these guys, though they bring a lot of other things to the game, has ever quite played up to his lottery-pick hype. And what do they all have in common? They struggle to shoot the ball with any sort of consistency, let alone in ways that put real fear into a defense, which is when you really start controlling the whole floor as an NBA point guard.

Fox's form is fine. He looks natural pulling up off the dribble. He's a terrific athlete. Like any young point guard would, he'll benefit greatly from George Hill tutelage. Fox is going to be a good player even if the shot never really develops. He's just so good at everything else. But if he does show potential as a shooter as his rookie season goes on, if he shows an ability to, at some point in the near future, connect on something close to 35 percent from three and master the pull-up like Westbrook, my money is on him to become a perennial All-Star and franchise player. Fox, pretty simply, is the future.

2. Did Willie Cauley-Stein put it together?

Outside of Fox and perhaps Harry Giles (who we'll get into in a bit) way down the road, no player on the Sacramento roster, in my opinion, has the impact potential that Cauley-Stein does. Admittedly, he can appear kind of lost on offense. But he's only entering his third year, and for most of his young career he's had to play off DeMarcus Cousins rather than really attack the game as a paint controller on both ends.

If you've already bailed on this guy's All-Defense, All-Star potential, it's a mistake. We're talking about a guy who can protect the rim AND switch on to smaller player, a guy who has the length and athleticism to be one of the more devastating rim-rollers in the league.

I mean, people, get a load of this:

And listen, it's not just the raw athleticism we're talking about here. Cauley-Stein has real skill. He has a better face-up jumper than you might think. He can put the ball on the floor. After the Cousins trade last season, he averaged almost 13 points and better than eight boards a night over the final 25 games. Expect both those numbers to rise. Now, I realize the following clip is a highlight package of one of WCS's best games, but look at the range of ability he has, not just as a crazy athlete, but as an explosive, polished pro:

Bottom line: This guy should be Clint Capela at a minimum, and that's a damn good player. Granted, Capela benefits greatly from the perimeter talent he plays with in Houston, but if Cauley-Stein takes advantage of Fox and becomes a Capela-type player, if he simply finds a better feel on offense and crashes the glass and turns it loose on the defensive end, the Kings will really have something.

If, however, he takes it a step further and at least starts to look like the future All-Defensive, borderline All-Star player he has the ability to be (think Rudy Gobert if you're feeling frisky, and if you believe Dave Joerger can make strides toward embedding a collective defensive mentality similar to Utah's), then Sacramento, with that kind of WCS playing alongside Fox and another presumed lottery pick next summer, might be on track to break its playoff drought sooner than you think.

3. Did Buddy Hield take another step forward?

After struggling to get going over the first half of his rookie season, Hield showed some life after he came to Sacramento in the Cousins deal. Post-trade, Hield posted 15.1 ppg on almost 43-percent 3-point shooting. If that ascent continues, that Cousins deal isn't going to look as bad as people originally thought.

Like Fox, Hield will benefit from being around Hill and also Vince Carter , two total perimeter pros. The Kings didn't get what they'd hoped they would out of Nik Stauskas , another decorated college shooter, and there still isn't enough evidence that Hield isn't closer to Stauskas than a player the Kings can truly build around. But, if Hield continues to trend toward becoming an NBA scorer/consistent shooter you can count on every night, that will be another big win for Sacramento, which will then be able to start building around a young backcourt in Fox and Hield.

4. Did anyone besides Fox emerge from 2017 draft class?

The Kings, on paper, had one of the best drafts this summer, getting Fox, Justin Jackson and Giles in the first round followed by National Player of the Year Frank Mason III in the second. Mason has looked good in preseason. Perhaps he'll bounce back and forth between Sacramento and the D-League, but don't sleep on him proving himself as a solid backup. Jackson hasn't been as good in the preseason, but he'll get his chance at small forward with Rudy Gay gone.

Giles is the wild card. By now you probably know the story: Three years ago he was all the rage, considered a candidate to go No. 1 overall in this draft. He's had three knee surgeries since and never really put anything together in his one season at Duke Blue Devils . Sacramento has already said to not expect to see him playing until at least January as it intends to be overly cautious with his health, which is smart. Frankly, it wouldn't be a bad idea to keep him out all season, though the sooner he gets on the court the sooner he can start to get his feel for the game back, which looked woefully off for most of his lone college season.

If Giles does get on the court this year, and shows glimpses of regaining his once-elite game, if he simply looks healthy and ready to go into the offseason at full strength and get to work, Sacramento will be thrilled.

5. Did Joerger balance the minutes smartly?

This is going to be a fine line all season long. On one hand, the Kings brought in veterans George Hill, Zach Randolph and Carter to be an example for the young guys. But those guys can still play themselves, and Joerger has an old-school penchant for smart, mistake-free vets like the ones he got used to coaching in Memphis. If he leans too heavily on the older guys he can most comfortably rely upon in the short term, it will compromise the development of Fox, Hield, Jackson, etc ...

The kids have to play through mistakes. Finding that right balance between winning minutes for the vets and developmental minutes for the young guys is going to be one of Joerger's great challenges. If he does it, if the Kings get to next summer and can say their core young players all got the time they needed to get better, and with that time they actually got better, Sacramento will have succeeded this year.

Quietly, there is nice talent on this roster. The Cousins drama is out. Players we didn't mention like Skal Labissiere (who could, in theory, be a less bruising, longer version of Zach Randolph if he were to reach his potential), Bogdan Bogdanovic, Georgios Papagiannis and Malachi Richardson could all be candidates to become that surprising player that turns heads and ends up figuring into future plans, or at least becomes an attractive trade chip is Sacramento wants to expedite this process.

And that is an option, by the way. You don't normally associate the Kings with being able to get good quickly, but they have a lot of cap flexibility going into next summer and, again, will presumably have another mid-to-high lottery pick. There is reason for optimism around this team. Cautious optimism, but optimism nonetheless. This year, more than anything else, will be a smell test for what, exactly, they have cooking.