Kings' rookie De'Aaron Fox out at least 2 weeks with partial quad tear
Fox will be re-evaluated after two weeks
The Sacramento Kings' disappointing season continues with some unfortunate news about the health of rookie point guard De'Aaron Fox.
According to the team, Fox will be out for at least two weeks after an MRI revealed that he has a partial tear of his right quad. Following the two-week period, Fox will be re-evaluated.
Fox has missed two of the Kings' last four games, and has played just 18 minutes combined in the two other games. He was originally injured Dec. 14 when he collided with Karl-Anthony Towns in the Kings' loss to the Timberwolves.
With an initial two-week time frame, this doesn't seem like it will be a long-term problem for Fox, but it's still a bummer. Rookies -- especially point guards -- need all the reps they can get, and now Fox will miss a number of games. Hopefully he'll be healthy and ready to go after the two weeks.
Through 29 games this season, Fox is averaging 9.4 points, 3.7 assists, and 2.8 rebounds.
-
Kuzma matches Jerry West's rookie feat
After 27 points on Friday night, Kuzma has scored at least 25 points in three straight gam...
-
Harden rips refs after ejection
Harden became the first player since Kobe Bryant in 2007 to score 50 points in back-to-back...
-
Harden has back-to-back 50-point games
Harden dropped 51 points, but was ejected in the Rockets' loss to the Clippers
-
NBA Friday scores, highlights, updates
We have all the latest scores, highlights and news from NBA's Friday games
-
Devin Booker is Suns' young shining star
At only 21 years old, the talented guard has turned a real corner in his third season
-
Kyrie doesn't think Xmas is a holiday
Kyrie's gift to all of us this holiday season is another controversial idea
Add a Comment