Kings' rookie De'Aaron Fox out at least 2 weeks with partial quad tear

Fox will be re-evaluated after two weeks

The Sacramento Kings' disappointing season continues with some unfortunate news about the health of rookie point guard De'Aaron Fox

According to the team, Fox will be out for at least two weeks after an MRI revealed that he has a partial tear of his right quad. Following the two-week period, Fox will be re-evaluated. 

Fox has missed two of the Kings' last four games, and has played just 18 minutes combined in the two other games. He was originally injured Dec. 14 when he collided with Karl-Anthony Towns in the Kings' loss to the Timberwolves

With an initial two-week time frame, this doesn't seem like it will be a long-term problem for Fox, but it's still a bummer. Rookies -- especially point guards -- need all the reps they can get, and now Fox will miss a number of games. Hopefully he'll be healthy and ready to go after the two weeks. 

Through 29 games this season, Fox is averaging 9.4 points, 3.7 assists, and 2.8 rebounds. 

