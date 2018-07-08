Kings rookie Marvin Bagley III injured in summer league, will have an MRI on Monday

The Kings had some unfortunate news strike in the middle of summer league action Saturday night. Their rookie, and No. 2 overall pick Marvin Bagley III suffered a hip/groin injury in their match against Phoenix. That injury will force Bagley out of their next game Sunday and cause him to be doubtful for Tuesday.

On Monday, Bagley will have an MRI to see the extent of his injury. The results of that MRI will likely determine how the Kings choose to approach the rest of summer league.

Marvin Bagley III experienced a tweak in his right hip flexor/groin area during tonight's game vs. Phoenix in Las Vegas. He will undergo an MRI on Monday and more information will be shared at that time. He will not play Sunday against the Clippers and is doubtful on Tuesday when the Kings take on the Memphis Grizzlies.

While summer league is a great chance for teams to get a good look at their rookies and potential training camp invites, the actual results of the games still have little meaning and teams aren't going to risk making an injury already worse than it is. If Bagley feels even the slightest bit of discomfort, don't be surprised if the Kings sideline him for the rest of summer.

If there is a bright side to this it's that Sacramento has already played a few summer league games before this and gotten a chance to see Bagley in action. The Kings will have the entire summer to break down his game and figure out how to best implement it into next season. For now, their top priority should be keeping their prized rookie healthy.