Last November, when he was still in college and playing for Iowa State, Tyrese Haliburton put up 23 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in a win over Alabama. At one point during the game, he raised his hand to his ear, as if he was talking on the phone. Asked about the celebration later in the night, he said he was pretending to call God. Because, as he put it, "I feel like when I get going, He's the only one that can save people."

That's the kind of confidence that flows through Haliburton, who has been one of the most impressive rookies in the league to begin the season. Seen as potential top-five pick prior to the 2020 NBA Draft, Haliburton fell all the way to the Sacramento Kings at No. 12, and everyone who said the Kings got the steal of the night has been proven correct pretty much immediately.

Haliburton is putting up 10.3 points and 5.3 assists per game, marks which are good for fourth and first among rookies, respectively, all while shooting the lights out of the ball. He's at 56 percent from the field, 50 percent from 3-point land and 100 percent from the free throw line. His strong play has been a major reason the Kings are off to a flying 3-1 start, which has them tied atop the Western Conference for the time being.

It's not just about the numbers, though. Not that it is with any player, but it's especially true in regards to Haliburton. You really have to watch to get the full experience, which is quite unique and enjoyable.

The first thing that stands out is his shooting. His form is, well, different. His elbows flare out when he rises to shoot, which creates a diamond-like shape between his head, elbows and the ball:

Shine bright like a diamond

And sometimes his feet aren't even pointed at the basket:

No need to square up

It's not how anyone would ever teach you to shoot a basketball, but strange form is only a problem if it doesn't go in. Since most shots do for Haliburton -- he shot 42.6 percent from 3 in college, this isn't a fluky hot start, as he'll eagerly let you know -- it instead becomes a cool quirk to his game.

His playmaking jumps off the screen as well. He has 21 assists and just three turnovers through four games, an incredible assist-to-turnover ratio for anyone, let alone a rookie. And it's not like he's some sort of system point guard who just keeps the offense running and makes the most basic reads. He's more than willing to take a risk to make a play, and still just doesn't turn it over. And again, he only averaged 1.6 per game in his college career. This is just who he is.

Just look at this. He fakes the behind-the-back, jumps well out of bounds to avoid the defender trying to take a charge, and drops off a wraparound pass for an easy layup:

Seriously, look where he is when he makes this pass. It's awesome. He's opening up all sorts of new possibilities and angles by hovering a few feet out of bounds before getting rid of the ball.

Haliburton magic

And that's only one example. Just watch at this compilation from our own James Herbert. Haliburton is turning jump-passing into his own personal art form:

He can guard, too. Sure, it's not as exciting as a big 3-pointer or a sweet pass, but it's a big reason why he's able to stay on the floor and make a real impact for the Kings. Obviously it's a small sample size, but Sacramento's defensive rating is 8.7 points worse when Haliburton isn't on the court.

Watch him switch multiple times, pick up Devin Booker, fight through a screen, move his feet and ultimately force a super tough fading runner that Hassan Whiteside is able to swat away:

It's only been four games in a weird season, so you don't want to get carried away, but Haliburton is already building his case for Rookie of the Year. And in the process he's becoming one of the most fun and interesting players to watch in the league.