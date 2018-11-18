Kings upset with Dave Joerger's use of Marvin Bagley III, could make coaching change, per report
The Kings want Joerger to give more playing time to Bagley and other prospects
The Sacramento Kings, who entered Saturday at 8-7, are off to their best start in years. But apparently winning hasn't solved the dysfunction in the organization. According to a report from Chris Haynes, the Kings are upset with head coach Dave Joerger's rotations, especially the use of their prized prospect, the No. 2 overall pick from this year's draft, Marvin Bagley III.
While the Kings have had some success, the organization's leaders see this as a year for development and would prefer to see Joerger giving more minutes to Bagley and other youngsters. The problem is apparently so bad that the Kings are reportedly considering moving on from Joerger. Via Yahoo Sports:
Joerger's handling of 2018 No. 2 overall pick Marvin Bagley III could eventually lead to the coach's dismissal, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
Sources said the franchise is growing frustrated with how Joerger is distributing minutes and assigning roles to the team's young prospects.
There is a call from within the franchise for Bagley to receive more minutes, sources said. Bagley — who sources said was projected internally to be among the starting forwards before the season — is critical to the organization's future.
There has been frustration from Kings players over inconsistent roles, sources said, and they have grown exasperated by the lack of communication from Joerger about their future and limited minutes.
Despite being the No. 2 pick, Bagley has yet to start a game this season and is playing 22 minutes a night -- 10th among rookies. The problem, though, is not limited to just Bagley's playing time. The Kings also want other prospects like Skal Labissiere and Harry Giles -- each of whom have seen limited playing time this season -- to be a bigger part of the rotation.
It's crucial for a front office and head coach to be on the same page. That lack of a shared vision is one of the main reasons the Cavaliers moved on from Ty Lue earlier this season. In addition, the lack of communication from Joerger is a serious concern.
Still, it seems a bit absurd that there is already such a problem that the Kings are considering moving on from Joerger -- a strong coach -- and that the idea has already leaked to the media. The team is having some success and fans are excited for the first time in a while, and here comes a rumor to stop all the positive momentum. These kinds of problems have plagued the organization for a long time, and this just seems like the latest in a long-running series of strange decisions.
