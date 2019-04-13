Kings' Vlade Divac offers Luke Walton head-coaching job and both sides confident quick deal can be reached, per report

Luke Walton might not be out of a head-coaching job very long.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Sacramento Kings general manager Vlade Divac is offering the team's vacant position to the former Los Angeles Lakers coach. Walton officially parted ways with the Lakers on Friday after three seasons with the team.

Sacramento GM Vlade Divac is offering Luke Walton his franchise’s coaching job and there’s confidence on both sides that a deal can be reached quickly, league sources tell ESPN. Divac and Walton are meeting this weekend. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 13, 2019

Wojnarowski also is reporting that there's "confidence on both sides" that a deal will get done between Walton and the Kings.

Walton's split with the Lakers comes just three days after Magic Johnson stepped down as the president of basketball operations of the organization. Johnson announced his resignation prior to the Lakers' season finale against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Walton put together a 98-148 record during his three seasons with the Lakers, who hired him after a very successful stint with the Golden State Warriors as an assistant coach. Walton even filled in for Steve Kerr during the 2015-16, guiding the Warriors to a 39-4 start before Kerr returned from dealing with health issues.

The Kings have an opening on the bench as they fired head coach Dave Joerger earlier this week after three seasons and an 98-148 overall record.

"After evaluating the season, I determined that we need to move in a different direction in order to take us to the next level," Divac said in a statement. "On behalf of the entire Kings organization, I want to thank Dave for his contributions to our team and I wish him all the best."

After failing to make the playoffs, both the Kings and Lakers were clearly looking to shake things up, and though things didn't necessarily go Walton's way in L.A., he could potentially benefit from a fresh start in Sacramento.