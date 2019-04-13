Kings' Vlade Divac offers Luke Walton head-coaching job and both sides confident quick deal can be reached, per report
The former Lakers coach may have already found a new home
Luke Walton might not be out of a head-coaching job very long.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Sacramento Kings general manager Vlade Divac is offering the team's vacant position to the former Los Angeles Lakers coach. Walton officially parted ways with the Lakers on Friday after three seasons with the team.
Wojnarowski also is reporting that there's "confidence on both sides" that a deal will get done between Walton and the Kings.
Walton's split with the Lakers comes just three days after Magic Johnson stepped down as the president of basketball operations of the organization. Johnson announced his resignation prior to the Lakers' season finale against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Walton put together a 98-148 record during his three seasons with the Lakers, who hired him after a very successful stint with the Golden State Warriors as an assistant coach. Walton even filled in for Steve Kerr during the 2015-16, guiding the Warriors to a 39-4 start before Kerr returned from dealing with health issues.
The Kings have an opening on the bench as they fired head coach Dave Joerger earlier this week after three seasons and an 98-148 overall record.
"After evaluating the season, I determined that we need to move in a different direction in order to take us to the next level," Divac said in a statement. "On behalf of the entire Kings organization, I want to thank Dave for his contributions to our team and I wish him all the best."
After failing to make the playoffs, both the Kings and Lakers were clearly looking to shake things up, and though things didn't necessarily go Walton's way in L.A., he could potentially benefit from a fresh start in Sacramento.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA playoffs scores, highlights, results
The NBA playoffs begin with a four-game slate on Saturday
-
Report: Anunoby could be out until ECF
The Raptors will be without a key contributor for a while
-
Raptors vs. Magic odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Magic vs. Raptors game 10,000 ti...
-
Embiid unsure if he'll play in Game 1
The Philadelphia 76ers will have their superstar center for Game 1 against the Brooklyn Ne...
-
NBA coaching tracker
With the regular season in the books, the coaching carousel has begun moving in the NBA
-
Sixers vs. Nets odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Sixers vs. Nets game 10,000 time...