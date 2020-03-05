Kings vs. 76ers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Kings vs. 76ers basketball game
Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Sacramento
Current Records: Philadelphia 37-25; Sacramento 27-34
What to Know
The Philadelphia 76ers are on the road again Thursday and play against the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento should still be riding high after a victory, while Philadelphia will be looking to right the ship.
The Sixers received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 120-107 to the Los Angeles Lakers. The 76ers got a solid performance out of small forward Glenn Robinson III, who had 25 points; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Meanwhile, Sacramento beat the Washington Wizards 133-126 on Tuesday. Point guard De'Aaron Fox and shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic were among the main playmakers for Sacramento as the former had 31 points and the latter had 21 points.
Philadelphia isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.
The 76ers are now 37-25 while Sacramento sits at 27-34. The Kings are 13-13 after wins this season, and the Sixers is 11-13 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: NBC Sports California
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.00
Odds
The Kings are a 5-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 218
