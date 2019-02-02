Kings vs. 76ers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis, picks

It's a busy Saturday night in the NBA, with a number of intriguing contests, including the Philadelphia 76ers' visit to Sacramento to take on the upstart Kings.

For the Sixers, it will be a continuation of their West Coast road trip, which has so far been a success. They've won their last two games, and most recently took down the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena. Now, they'll try to make it three wins in a row against a tough Kings team.

As for the Kings, they'll be eager to defend their home court and get a big win. They need every victory they can get at this point, with the playoff race in the Western Conference heating up. The Kings are currently in 10th, but just one and a half games out of eight, and just three games out of sixth.

How to watch 76ers at Kings

Date: Saturday, Feb. 2

Saturday, Feb. 2 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Location: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Streaming: fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)

fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available) Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Sixers -3.5

Odds and analysis

Storylines

Sixers: Joel Embiid and the Sixers are surging heading into the All-Star break. They've won two in a row on this West Coast swing and seven of their last 10 games overall. They have a good chance to keep the good times going when they take on the Kings, but they'll have to be focused to avoid a letdown after picking up their biggest win of the season over the Warriors just a few nights ago.

Kings: The young Kings look to have a bright future, but they're not giving up on this season. Though things are crowded in the West, they're sticking around in the playoff race. With just a few weeks until the All-Star break, the Kings are a game above .500 and just one and a half games out of the final playoff spot. It's going to be a tough battle for the rest of the way, but they have a solid chance of getting back to the playoffs for the first time since 2006.

Game prediction, pick

There's definitely a letdown possibility here with the Sixers continuing their road trip in Sacramento after securing a huge win over the Warriors. The Kings have been good at home this season, and are 11-6-1 as home underdogs. I like the Kings to cover here.