Kings vs. Blazers Fan Predictions
Kings vs. Blazers Fan Predictions
Let us know your predictions for tonight’s game!
Below are a series of prediction questions for today’s game. The first four questions will be asked every game, while the 5th will change each game.
Point value for predictions are listed next to the questions. If you believe that more than one player will lead a category, you can vote for multiple players, and this is worth double points if you are correct, but zero if you are wrong. Alternately, if you only guess one player when multiple players are tied, you get zero points.
All submissions must be input before tip-off. Any submissions after tip-off will not count. You are allowed only one submission and may not change unless specifically stated.
Questions:
1. Who do you think will win the game, and what will the final score be? (1 point for guessing winner. 2 points for guessing winner and correct score of one team. 5 points for guessing winner and exact score)
2. Who will be the game's leading scorer? (1 point for guessing scorer, 2 points for guessing exact points scored)
3. Who will be the game's leading rebounder? (1 point for guessing rebounder, 2 points for guessing exact rebounds)
4. Who will be the game's leading assist man? (1 point for guessing assist man, 2 points for guessing exact assists)
5. Predict Zach Randolph’s FGA, Damian Lillard’s FTM and C.J. McCollum’s Assists (1 point for one correct, 3 points for two correct, 5 points for all correct)
-
Thomas wants to play Boston in playoffs
Isaiah Thomas loves revenge games and he wants one against the Celtics in the playoffs
-
Pelicans vs. Nuggets odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Pelicans-Nuggets 10,000 times, with surprising...
-
NBA DFS Nov. 17: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
What's the deal with the T-wolves' D?
This was supposed to be a guaranteed strength for a Thibodeau team
-
Conely out at least two weeks
The Grizzlies will be without their star point guard for a bit and that could be trouble
-
Spurs vs. Thunder odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer simulated Thunder-Spurs 10,000 times with surprising result...