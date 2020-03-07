Kings vs. Blazers odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 7 predictions from advanced computer model

The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The Blazers are 28-36 overall and 17-13 at home, while Sacramento is 27-35 overall and 13-19 on the road. Both teams are 3.5 games behind the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Portland is favored by three points in the latest Blazers vs. Kings odds, and the over-under is set at 230.5.

Blazers vs. Kings spread: Trail Blazers -3

Blazers vs. Kings over-under: 230.5 points

Blazers vs. Kings money line: Portland -147, Sacramento +126

What you need to know about the Blazers

Rip City came up short against the Phoenix Suns on Friday, 127-117. Carmelo Anthony had a forgettable game, finishing with only seven points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court. Portland trailed by as many as 26 points. Hassan Whiteside had 23 points and 20 rebounds. CJ McCollum had 25 points and eight assists. He has scored 20 or more points in 10 consecutive games.

What you need to know about the Kings

The Kings lost to the Philadelphia 76ers at home by a decisive 125-108 margin. De'Aaron Fox put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 23 points and seven assists. Buddy Hield added 22 points.

The Kings have lost 12 straight games in Portland. They have won six of their past eight games. Sacramento has missed the postseason in 13 consecutive seasons.

How to make Kings vs. Blazers picks

