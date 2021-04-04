Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Sacramento

Current Records: Milwaukee 31-17; Sacramento 22-27

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks are 9-2 against the Sacramento Kings since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success this past Saturday. They will face off at 10 p.m. ET April 3 at Golden 1 Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Milwaukee will be strutting in after a win while Sacramento will be stumbling in from a loss.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Bucks and the Portland Trail Blazers this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Milwaukee wrapped it up with a 127-109 victory on the road. Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was a one-man wrecking crew for Milwaukee, posting a double-double on 47 points and 12 boards in addition to three blocks.

Meanwhile, Sacramento has to be hurting after a devastating 115-94 defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers this past Friday. Small forward Harrison Barnes put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 26 points and five assists along with five rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Milwaukee is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Sacramento's defeat took them down to 22-27 while Milwaukee's victory pulled them up to 31-17. Allowing an average of 118.47 points per game, the Kings haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Bally Sports Wisconsin Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bucks are a 3-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bucks as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Milwaukee have won nine out of their last 11 games against Sacramento.

Feb 21, 2021 - Milwaukee 128 vs. Sacramento 115

Feb 10, 2020 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Sacramento 111

Jan 10, 2020 - Milwaukee 127 vs. Sacramento 106

Feb 27, 2019 - Milwaukee 141 vs. Sacramento 140

Nov 04, 2018 - Milwaukee 144 vs. Sacramento 109

Dec 02, 2017 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Sacramento 104

Nov 28, 2017 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Sacramento 87

Mar 22, 2017 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Sacramento 98

Nov 05, 2016 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Sacramento 91

Feb 01, 2016 - Sacramento 111 vs. Milwaukee 104

Nov 25, 2015 - Sacramento 129 vs. Milwaukee 118

Injury Report for Sacramento

Hassan Whiteside: Out (Knee)

Marvin Bagley III: Out (Hand)

Injury Report for Milwaukee