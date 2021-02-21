The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Sacramento Kings on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is 17-13 overall and 10-4 at home, while Sacramento is 12-17 overall and 5-6 on the road. The Kings are 5-1 against the spread in their last six road games. The Bucks, meanwhile, are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games following a straight-up win of more than 10 points.

Bucks vs. Kings spread: Bucks -10

Bucks vs. Kings over-under: 238.5 points

Bucks vs. Kings money line: Bucks -550; Kings +425

What you need to know about the Bucks



Milwaukee ended a five-game slide with a flourish, thumping Oklahoma City 98-85. Two-time defending NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo nearly posted a triple-double with 29 points, 19 rebounds, and eight assists.

Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks with 28.0 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. Milwaukee leads the Central Division by 1.5 games over Indiana. The Bucks are scoring 118.9 points per game, while allowing 112.0.

What you need to know about the Kings

Sacramento came up short against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, falling 122-114. Marvin Bagley III dropped a double-double in the loss, scoring 26 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Losers of six straight, the Kings are in the cellar of the Pacific Division.

De'Aaron Fox leads the Kings in scoring at 22.7 points and also dishes 7.0 assists per game, while Richaun Holmes grabs 7.7 rebounds per outing. Sacramento allows an average of 119.3 points per game, while scoring 113.7 point per contest.

