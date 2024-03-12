The Sacramento Kings will host the Milwaukee Bucks in a cross-conference matchup on Tuesday's NBA schedule. Sacramento is 36-27 overall and 17-12 at home, while Milwaukee is 42-23 overall and 17-16 on the road. The Bucks have won 15 straight games versus the Kings, including a 143-142 overtime victory on Jan. 14 in Milwaukee. Sacramento is 31-32 against the spread in the 2023-24 NBA season, while Milwaukee is 27-37-1 versus the number.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. Milwaukee is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Kings vs. Bucks odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 235 points. Before entering any Bucks vs. Kings picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 21 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 70-46 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Milwaukee vs. Sacramento. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Bucks vs. Kings:

Kings vs. Bucks spread: Kings +1.5

Kings vs. Bucks over/under: 235 points

Kings vs. Bucks money line: Kings: +105, Bucks: -125

Kings vs. Bucks picks: See picks at SportsLine

What you need to know about the Kings

Neither the point spread nor the final result favored the Kings last Sunday as they fell 112-104 the hands of the Houston Rockets. Domantas Sabonis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 25 points and 15 rebounds. Less helpful for the Kings was Keegan Murray's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Murray (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday, but Sacramento has five other double-digit scorers to pick up the slack. De'Aaron Fox is averaging a career-high of 27 points per game, to go along with 5.6 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals. Meanwhile, Sabonis leads the NBA in rebounds and has logged 46 straight double-doubles. However, the Kings are just 11-18 ATS at home this season. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Bucks

The Los Angeles Clippers typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday the Bucks proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Clippers by a score of 124-117. The Bucks' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 34 points and 10 assists, and Damian Lillard, who shot 7-for-13 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 35 points and 11 assists.

After starting 3-7 under new coach Doc Rivers, the Bucks have since gone 7-2 under the 2008 NBA champion. An increased effort defensively has been the biggest change under Rivers as the team has kept six opponents under 100 points since he took over. By comparison, Milwaukee kept just one opponent under 100 points in its first 46 games of the season under Adrian Griffin and interim coach Joe Prunty. Khris Middleton (ankle) is listed as questionable after missing the last 14 games. See which team to pick here.

Key Betting Info

The Kings will be relying on another big game from Sabonis to pull off a victory. For the year, Sabonis has averaged 20.1 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 8.4 assists.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Kings are 9-5 against the spread in their last 14 games when the spread was between +1 to +4.

The Kings are 11-18 against the spread in their last 29 games when at home.

The Bucks are 16-10 against the spread in their last 26 games vs teams that win more than 55 percent of games.

How to make Kings vs. Bucks picks

The model has simulated Bucks vs. Kings 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kings vs. Bucks, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bucks vs. Kings spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model on a 70-46 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.