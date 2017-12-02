Kings vs. Bucks Preview: Back to the Bucks

The Kings are gluttons for punishment and are in Milwaukee for Round 2 against the lengthy Bucks.

It’s Saturday and the Kings are on the road, on a second night of a back-to-back and after going down to the wire against the worst team in the league last night, they’re facing a team that beat them by 30 just four days ago!

Wait, come back!

Was it something I said?!

When: Saturday, December 2nd; 5:30 pm PST

Where: BMO Bradley Harris Center

TV: NBCSCA

Radio: KHTK Sports 1140 AM

For Your Consideration

Milwaukeen Away Unscathed: I’m going to start this out with some positives from Tuesday night’s massacre at the hooves of the Bucks. For all their long arms and freakish torso length, the Bucks still found away to get out rebounded by the Kings. No, I’m serious. The Kings grabbed two more off the glass than the Bucks. Even more bizarre, the Bucks grabbed ONE offensive board the entire game; Joel Bolomboy snatched it in garbage time. Funky right? Postive time has concluded.

The Bucks feel to me like Jack-Jack from The Incredibles. Young and completely oblivious to how vast and varying his power set was, he was essentially ineffective in doing anything the entire movie (he was a baby after all) but in one focused moment of unhinged rage, he whooped on the villain that had already outsmarted or murked many of the world’s superheroes. The Bucks don’t know what they are, or what they have just yet. They’re a team that can lose to the Mavericks by 32, but beat the Celtics by 8. They’ve got shooting, they’ve got length, they’ve got dynamic players point guard through center and if they could get themselves a coach that puts it all together, they’re a team that could take down a Warriors level team, or end up as the next “It” team themselves. Right now though, they’re still sitting in diapers and terrorizing the babysitter, but their day as the next big hero (or villain) is coming.

If the Kings are going to win tonight, it’s going to have to be on the backs of locking up the guys tossing up threes for the Bucks; the Bucks starters on Tuesday we’re 8-12 from behind the arc. While the attempts aren’t that scary when you take into account that the Houston Rockets average double the 22 attempts that the Buck’s took for the game, it was the timing of the matter. Every time the Kings seemed to gain some momentum, the Bucks were there for a made three pointer.

The second key to success here is mitigating the damage of the Greek Freak. Maybe Giannis is the type of player that demands a “Jordan Rules” style attempt, but make sure whatever massive amount of points he puts up also has him with sub six rebounds, and sub two assists. Locking down his teammates, focusing on making sure that Antetokounmpo isn’t allowed to create for others, that might be a step in the right direction.

Lastly, the Kings have to get some help from our starting back court. George Hill is slowly becoming the new Z-Bo for me. The guy is Casper on the court, and while Zach’s folly is being over-the-hill and trying too hard to be the go-to guy, I’m over Hill trying too hard to not be. He is by far and away the most talented player on this Kings squad, and with each passing game it gets more and more obvious that he’s just not a fit for the Kings. In his game against the Bucks, George Hill took two shots. TWO. That’d be excusable for De’Aaron Fox in a game where he was way out of his comfort zone and getting handled by the Bucks, but even De’Aaron took 10 shots; he only hit two but at least he’s throwing caution to the wind in regards to his shooting percentage in an attempt to get something to fall. If the Kings could get early offense from either of these two on Saturday night, it’d be a huge boon for the Kings. It won’t be Hill because he’s cosplaying as an NBA player at this juncture, so here’s to seeing a jump in the right direction for De’Aaron Fox.

Prediction: George Hill goes off for 40, the Kings win by 15 and I quit watching sports.

Kings 105, Bucks 90