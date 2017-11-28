Kings vs. Bucks Preview: The Deer Stops Here

The Kings will look to win consecutive games on consecutive nights, but will need to stop the Greek Freak if they want to streak.

Coming off a huge win against a beat up Golden State Warriors squad, the Kings are right back to at home as the Milwaukee Bucks are in town for a good scrum. The Kings have been playing better of late and a win on Tuesday night would put the Kings at .500 at home this season. It isn’t going to be easy. Giannis Antetokounmpo has go into another stratosphere of play, and won’t be stopped until the currently 9-9 Bucks find themselves in the playoffs. Be forewarned: the last time a Kings team went deer hunting on such little rest, the Iron Throne ended up getting snatched by the Lannisters. Let’s talk Kings basketball.

When: Tuesday, November 28th; 7:00 pm PST

Where: Golden 1 Center; Sacramento, CA

TV: NBCSCA

Radio: KHTK Sports 1140 AM

For Your Consideration

Milwaukee Buck-ets: If the Kings plan to repeat last night’s performance, they’re gonna first and foremost going to have to make grilled steak of the Greek Freak. He is the star by which all things revolve in coach Jason Kidd’s offense. 29.5 points per game, 10.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game; these are the stats of an MVP candidate. The guy is shooting 55.2% from the field, and managing that with just 25.8% from three. Try not to give into thinking about how Geoff Petrie was let go by Vivek right before he was to go to Greece to check on his this same player, his rumored favorite in the draft for the Kings.

The rest of the Bucks aren’t shabby either. Eric Bledsoe, free from his hostage situation in Phoenix is averaging 15.1 points, 5.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds to go along with 2 steals a game. Khris Middleton is a low key star in the making, averaging 19.3 points, 4.6 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals a game while still slumping from deep at just 31.2%. Are we starting to get a picture here that everyone playing major minutes for the Bucks can do everything?

The Bucks as a team might be a bit more intimidating in the stat book and highlight reel than they are in real game situations. They’re exactly middle of the NBA in points per game at 105.6 a contest, and are the 4th slowest paced team in the NBA. They attempts the least amount of field goals in the league and shoot the fifth highest percentage at 47.4%. They’re 28th in three point attempts, and 25th in two point attempts and 25th in free throw attempts. They’re games are also in black and white, commentated by an old time radio jockey and once beat Gene Hackman’s Hoosiers by 35 points. The shot clocks in Wisconsin just run slower, I guess. The most surprising element to me for a team with a 6’11 lead guard, is that they’re dead last in offensive, defensive and total rebounds. Yes, you read that right. The Kings are playing a team that is even worse on the boards than they are! They’re also 22nd in the league in assists, but 2nd in the league in turnovers, coughing up the ball only 14.4 times a game.

The Kings matchup against the Bucks rather well. Our guards are quick, but besides Fox won’t get pushed around by a Bledsoe or Malcolm Brogdon, while also keeping pace (theoretically) in the scoring department with everyone on the Bucks who isn’t a 6’11 point guard. Even in that regard, the Kings have maybe the only seven footer in the league who can keep up with the Greek Freak, in Willie Cauley-Stein, and while you wouldn’t want him matched up with Giannis all game, there will be times in Tuesday’s game where a switch will happen and Antetokounmpo won’t have an obvious speed or height advantage. If Sacramento can find a way to frustrate him, and get out and run on a slow trodding Bucks team, they’ll have their chances to win the game in the fourth. Now we’ll see how tired the Kings are after last night’s win in Oakland, and the secret genius of only playing Buddy Hield and De’Aaron Fox minimal minutes last night.

Prediction:Fox’s speed will neutralize the size of the Freak, Hill will keep pace with Bledsoe, Temple with Middleton. Brogdan vs. Bogdan is that matchup tonight. The underdog Rookie of the Year vs. the underdog Greatest European Player in NBA history.

We know who comes out on top.

Kings 101, Bucks 96