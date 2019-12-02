Kings vs. Bulls: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Sacramento (home) vs. Chicago (away)

Current Records: Sacramento 8-10; Chicago 6-14

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Chicago Bulls at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at Golden 1 Center. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Sacramento has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Sacramento ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Saturday. They skirted past the Denver Nuggets 100-97. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 57-40 deficit.

Meanwhile, Chicago was close but no cigar last week as they fell 107-103 to the Portland Trail Blazers. The Bulls got a solid performance out of PG Zach LaVine, who shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points, five dimes and six rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Sacramento's win lifted them to 8-10 while Chicago's loss dropped them down to 6-14. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Sacramento is stumbling into the matchup with the second fewest rebounds per game in the league, having accrued only 41.8 on average. Chicago has experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 42.30% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.85

Odds

The Kings are a 5-point favorite against the Bulls.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 210

Series History

Sacramento and Chicago both have four wins in their last eight games.