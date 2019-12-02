Kings vs. Bulls: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Kings vs. Bulls basketball game
Who's Playing
Sacramento (home) vs. Chicago (away)
Current Records: Sacramento 8-10; Chicago 6-14
What to Know
The Sacramento Kings' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Chicago Bulls at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at Golden 1 Center. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Sacramento has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Sacramento ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Saturday. They skirted past the Denver Nuggets 100-97. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 57-40 deficit.
Meanwhile, Chicago was close but no cigar last week as they fell 107-103 to the Portland Trail Blazers. The Bulls got a solid performance out of PG Zach LaVine, who shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points, five dimes and six rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Sacramento's win lifted them to 8-10 while Chicago's loss dropped them down to 6-14. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Sacramento is stumbling into the matchup with the second fewest rebounds per game in the league, having accrued only 41.8 on average. Chicago has experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 42.30% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.85
Odds
The Kings are a 5-point favorite against the Bulls.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 210
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model.
Series History
Sacramento and Chicago both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Mar 17, 2019 - Sacramento 129 vs. Chicago 102
- Dec 10, 2018 - Sacramento 108 vs. Chicago 89
- Feb 05, 2018 - Sacramento 104 vs. Chicago 98
- Dec 01, 2017 - Sacramento 107 vs. Chicago 106
- Feb 06, 2017 - Chicago 112 vs. Sacramento 107
- Jan 21, 2017 - Chicago 102 vs. Sacramento 99
- Mar 21, 2016 - Chicago 109 vs. Sacramento 102
- Feb 03, 2016 - Chicago 107 vs. Sacramento 102
