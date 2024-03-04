The Chicago Bulls (28-32) will open a four-game road trip when they face the Sacramento Kings (34-25) on Monday night. Chicago is coming off a 113-97 loss to Milwaukee on Friday, but it is still in ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Sacramento bounced back from a two-game losing streak with a 124-120 overtime win at Minnesota on Friday. The Kings are tied with the Suns for sixth place in the Western Conference, which is the final spot that avoids the play-in tournament.

Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET on Monday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. The Kings are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Kings vs. Bulls odds, while the over/under is 227.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Bulls vs. Kings picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Kings vs. Bulls spread: Kings -6.5

Kings vs. Bulls over/under: 227.5 points

Kings vs. Bulls money line: Kings: -248, Bulls: +202

Why the Kings can cover

Sacramento has won four of its last six games, beating some of the top teams in the Western Conference during that stretch. The Kings took down the Nuggets on the road and also beat the Clippers as 4-point road underdogs. Their most recent performance was a 124-120 win at Minnesota on Friday, as they pulled off the upset as 8-point underdogs.

Veteran guard Malik Monk poured in 39 points off the bench, shooting 16 of 29 from the floor and 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Center Domantas Sabonis had a huge game as well, finishing with 21 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists. The Kings have won five of their last six home games against Chicago, and they have covered the spread in four of the last five head-to-head meetings overall. De'Aaron Fox (knee) is questionable after missing the last two games.

Why the Bulls can cover

Chicago is coming off a home loss to Milwaukee, but it has been an excellent road team in recent weeks. The Bulls have notched road victories over the Pelicans, Hawks and Grizzlies in the last month, despite entering two of those games as underdogs. They have covered the spread in six of their last seven road games overall.

Sacramento outscored Chicago 45-33 from 3-point range when these teams met earlier this season, but the Kings have been in a slump offensively as of late. They were held to 110 points in a home loss to Miami last Monday, and they finished with 96 points in a blowout loss to Denver two days later. Small forward DeMar DeRozan leads Chicago with 22.7 points and 5.3 assists per game, while point guard Coby White is adding 19.3 points, 5.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game. See which team to pick here.

