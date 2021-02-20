The Chicago Bulls will take on the Sacramento Kings at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at United Center. Chicago is 12-16 overall and 5-9 at home, while Sacramento is 12-16 overall and 5-5 on the road. The Kings have won the last two games between the teams.

Sacramento is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Bulls vs. Kings odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 233.5.

Bulls vs. Kings spread: Bulls +2.5

Bulls vs. Kings over-under: 233.5 points

What you need to know about the Bulls

The Bulls lost to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, 112-105. Zach LaVine had 30 points and five assists along with five rebounds. Chicago failed in its attempt to win three consecutive games. The Bulls allowed Joel Embiid to score a career-high 50 points.

The Bulls rank 26th in team defense, allowing 115.4 points per game. LaVine is averaging 28.5 points per game and 5.5 rebounds per game and 5.2 assists per game. Chicago lost the first meeting with Sacramento this season, 128-124 on Jan, 6, even though the Bulls' Coby White scored a career-high 36 points.

What you need to know about the Kings

Sacramento fell to the Miami Heat on Thursday, 118-110. Nemanja Bjelica had 25 points in addition to eight boards, and Marvin Bagley III dropped a double-double on 19 points and 10 rebounds. The Kings have lost five consecutive games.

The Kings rank fourth in the NBA in points in the paint per game (53.1). Richaun Holmes leads the league in field goal percentage (648). He is listed as questionable for Saturday's game. Harrison Barnes (foot) is also questionable.

