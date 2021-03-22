The Sacramento Kings will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is 16-26 overall and 11-11 at home, while the Kings are 17-25 overall and 8-13 on the road. Sacramento is favored by four-points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Kings odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 223.5. Before entering any Kings vs. Cavaliers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Cavaliers vs. Kings spread: Cavaliers +4

Cavaliers vs. Kings over-under: 223.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Kings money line: Sacramento -175 Cleveland +155

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Cleveland beat the Toronto Raptors at home on Sunday, 116-105. Collin Sexton shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with 36 points. He has scored 29 or more points in his last three games. The Cavaliers have won two of their past three contests.

The Cavaliers have averaged 114.3 points in their past three games. Prior to the past three games, they did not reach 100 points in the three previous outings. Matthew Dellavedova (appendectomy) did not play on Sunday.

What you need to know about the Kings

Sacramento was on the wrong end of a 129-105 romp by the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. The Kings were down by 21 points at the end of the first quarter and never recovered. Sacramento has lost three of the first four games on its current five-game road trip. Buddy Hield scored 25 points vs. the Sixers.

De'Aaron Fox scored 16 points. His 11-game run of scoring 20-plus points came to an end. Hield is third in the NBA in 3-point field goals made with 168.

